At Saudi Conference on Women in Islam, Hasina calls for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has called upon global leaders to broker an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and stop illegal occupation.

"I call upon all parties to ensure humanitarian access and an immediate ceasefire in Gaza,” she said at the opening session of ‘International Conference on Women in Islam: Status and Empowerment’ at Jeddah in Saudi Arabia on Monday.

“I urge world leaders to end this dreadful war, collective punishment, and illegal occupation," the Bangladesh leader said, according to state news agency Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha.