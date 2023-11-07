At Saudi Conference on Women in Islam, Hasina calls for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has called upon global leaders to broker an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and stop illegal occupation.
"I call upon all parties to ensure humanitarian access and an immediate ceasefire in Gaza,” she said at the opening session of ‘International Conference on Women in Islam: Status and Empowerment’ at Jeddah in Saudi Arabia on Monday.
“I urge world leaders to end this dreadful war, collective punishment, and illegal occupation," the Bangladesh leader said, according to state news agency Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha.
"We must remain united for an independent and sovereign state of Palestine. I will continue to do my part on behalf of our Palestinian brothers and sisters," Hasina continued.
The prime minister said all Muslim women should raise their voices for peace.
"We condemn the Israeli atrocities committed against innocent women and children in Gaza," she said.
It brings the memory of the 200,000 women and girls who suffered inhumane persecution in the 1971 Liberation War of Bangladesh, she said.
"It reminds me of the brutal assassination of my parents and other family members, including women and children, on August 15, 1975 carnage," she said.
The premier went on saying that it evokes the scene of thousands of tortured Rohingya women and children from Myanmar who took refuge at our border in August 2017.
Hasina placed a set of suggestions for women in Islam:
First, immediate cessation of the conflict in Palestine, and justice for crime against humanity, particularly on women and children;
Second, say 'no' to all crimes, violence, discrimination, and increasing Islam phobia targeted against women and girls;
Third, give added attention to achieving gender equality and empowerment of all women and girls to meet SDG-5;
Fourth, make sure that Muslim women and girls have the choice to present themselves in public in the way they want to, and
Fifth, Bangladesh, as a shining example of the empowerment of women and their role in the mainstream, is ready to share our experience with other friendly Muslim states.