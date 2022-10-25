Police advise against travel on Dhaka-Mymensingh road in waterlogging

“Traffic heading towards Gazipur via Khilkhet and Uttara is being severely disrupted. In these circumstances, we are requesting you not to use this road except for emergency purposes.”

Traffic congestion turned severe on Uttara-airport road in the morning.

Mahatabuddin, a private car driver, said he was supposed to pick up two people from the Airport Railway Station. He spent nearly two hours in traffic in the Khilkhet area but still failed to reach the station.