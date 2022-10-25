    বাংলা

    Police advise against travel on Dhaka-Mymensingh road in waterlogging

    Heavy rains caused by Cyclone Sitrang flooded parts of the highway's Gazipur section

    Police have asked citizens to avoid the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway due to the threats posed by waterlogging in the wake of Cyclone Sitrang.

    Several sections of the pothole-riddled highway in Gazipur were deluged by heavy overnight rains, according to an SMS notification sent by police on Tuesday. 

    “Traffic heading towards Gazipur via Khilkhet and Uttara is being severely disrupted. In these circumstances, we are requesting you not to use this road except for emergency purposes.”

    Traffic congestion turned severe on Uttara-airport road in the morning.

    Mahatabuddin, a private car driver, said he was supposed to pick up two people from the Airport Railway Station. He spent nearly two hours in traffic in the Khilkhet area but still failed to reach the station.

