    Government retires three SPs

    The directive arrives a day after the information minister stepped down on a compulsory order

    The government has sent into retirement three superintendents of police of duties amid confusion over Information Secretary Mokbul Hossain being retired two days ago.

    The home ministry’s Public Security Division sent a notice on Tuesday without mentioning why the police officers were asked to sign off.

    They are Muhammad Shahidullah Chowdhury and Delowar Hossain Mia, both officers from BCS 12th batch of police cadre, and Mirza Abdullahel Baki, from BCS 15th batch.

    Shahidullah was working at the TR section of Police Headquarters while Delowar and Baki were from the CID unit.

    In the last reshuffle of police, officers of the BCS 28th batch were made SPs and others from 24th batch were appointed DIGs.

    But the three asked to retire on a compulsory basis on Tuesday had not been promoted in a long time.

    Secretary Mokbul was also sent into compulsory retirement on Sunday before the end of his services.

