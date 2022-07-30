Villagers mourn victims of deadly Mirsharai train-microbus collision

Railway authorities and police are investigating how the vehicles got on the tracks although a gateman was supposed to be on duty and the level crossing has boom barriers.

As the bodies arrived in the village, families, relatives, neighbours and other mourners thronged the high school and Khandakia Somdia Government Primary School. The funeral prayers for six of the victims were held at the primary school’s grounds.

The high school declared three days of mourning, during which academic activities will remain suspended and black flags will be hoisted.

“We heard of so many deaths in a single area in 2011 when the students of Abu Torab School in Mirsharai died. Now it has happened to the students of our school,” said Assistant Headmaster Sadhan Chandra Nath.

“It’s difficult for us to accept.”

Abdullah Arif Risad, a teacher at the coaching centre, said he decided not to go to the waterfall, a change of mind at the last minute that saved his life.

“Four of those who launched the coaching centre have died in the accident,” a tearful Risad said. “We were together the day before yesterday. I was supposed to go to the picnic, but I changed my mind yesterday morning. That’s why I am still alive. Now I have nothing to do but to pray for them.”