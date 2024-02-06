Deadly shelling sends more Bangladeshis fleeing border amid fighting in Myanmar

The killing of two people in Bangladesh by a mortar shell from across the border amid fighting between the Myanmar military and rebels has sent more residents of Tumbru in Bandarban’s Naikhongchhari fleeing for safety.

Myanmar citizens have also gathered along the border, fuelling concerns over a possible exodus, after more than 100 armed members of their Border Guard Police took shelter in Bangladesh in two days.

Almost all shops, schools and businesses were closed in Tumbru, while streets were deserted for the past few days as bullets and shells fired from Myanmar started landing on this side of the border, sometimes hitting homes, vehicles and people.

On Monday afternoon, Bangladeshi woman Hosne Ara, 45, and Rohingya labourer Nobi Hossain, 65, died after a mortar shell landed and exploded in the kitchen of Hosne Ara’s home in the Jolpaitali area.

The bodies were sent to Cox’s Bazar Sadar Hospital for autopsy at night. Along came Hosne Ara’s elder brother Nurul Alam and Nobi’s son-in-law Abdus Shukkur from Balukhali refugee camp in Ukhiya.

Nobi was among over 1 million Rohingya who fled decades of persecution and a brutal military crackdown in 2017 in Myanmar’s Rakhine state.