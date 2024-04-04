Daring bank robberies leave streets deserted, shops closed in Thanchi

The streets of Thanchi in Bandarban are eerily quiet and deserted since the armed bank robberies in broad daylight ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr, with most of the shops in the Upazila closed.

Locals said they were panicked by the attacks on two banks in Thanchi a day after the robbery and abduction in another bank in the hill tracts district’s Ruma Upazila frightened them.

Traders have decided to keep the shops shut for the time being over security concerns.

The Thanchi market and bus stop areas have around 250 shops, according to Kamlai Chowdhury, president of Thanchi Market Traders Committee and former chairman of the local union council.