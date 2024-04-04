Daring bank robberies leave streets deserted, shops closed in Thanchi

The streets of Thanchi in Bandarban are eerily quiet and deserted since the armed bank robberies in broad daylight ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr, with most of the shops in the Upazila closed.
Locals said they were panicked by the attacks on two banks in Thanchi a day after the robbery and abduction in another bank in the hill tracts district’s Ruma Upazila frightened them.
Traders have decided to keep the shops shut for the time being over security concerns.
The Thanchi market and bus stop areas have around 250 shops, according to Kamlai Chowdhury, president of Thanchi Market Traders Committee and former chairman of the local union council.
“We’ve shuttered down all the shops, except for drug and grocery stores, since the bank robberies on Wednesday afternoon. We will take further decisions considering the situation the next morning,” he said.
Vendors also stopped selling vegetables and fruits along the Thanchi road, according to locals.
Sixteen hours after a Sonali Bank branch was robbed in Bandarban’s Ruma Upazila, armed robbers barged into the neighbouring branches of the Bangladesh Krishi Bank and Sonali Bank in Thanchi Upazila around 12:30pm on Wednesday. Security forces visited the scene after the incident.
More than 100 men took part in the attack on the Sonali Bank branch in Ruma Sadar around 9pm on Tuesday. At least 20 people, including officials and security personnel, were assaulted and the branch’s Manager Nezam Uddin was abducted.
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan believes members of the separatist hill tribal group Kuki-Chin National Front or KNF, better known as the Bawm Party, were involved in the attacks.
According to the locals, several armed robbers took position at different corners of the Thanchi market during the heist.
A trader told bdnews24.com: "Today is the weekly market day. People from various unions in the Upazila came to pick up the goods. Meanwhile, hundreds of people entered the market in three vehicles around 12:15 to 12:30pm. One of the jeeps was stationed right in front of the bank while the people from the other two cars got out to rob the bank."
"They kept looking for the bank manager. But when they couldn't find him, they started taking money out of the cash box. All of them were dressed in khakis. We think they are members of the KNF," he added.
According to the trader, the armed robbers, including female gang members, opened fire to scare the locals before leaving the scene.
Thanchi Krishi Bank branch Manager Hla Sui Thwai told bdnews24.com: “In the blink of an eye, they entered and took everyone inside the bank hostage. They moved everyone into a room and locked the door.”
Initial investigation suggests around Tk 250,000 was looted, he added.