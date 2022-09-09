    বাংলা

    Police recover body of homeless man in Dhaka's Bakshibazar

    Md Ali, 55, had been lying dead on a footpath at the Bakshibazar intersection for two days, say police

    Senior Correspondent
    Published : 9 Sept 2022, 07:36 AM
    Updated : 9 Sept 2022, 07:36 AM

    Police have recovered the body of a homeless man from a footpath in Dhaka’s Bakshibazar.

    The dead man has been identified as 55-year-old Md Ali, according to Shahbagh Police Station chief Mowdut Hawlader.

    Ali’s body was lying on a footpath outside the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology at the Bakshibazar intersection.

    Police retrieved the partially decomposed body of the man, who is believed to have died two days ago after using narcotics, following a 999 call.

    RELATED STORIES
    'A true guardian': Hasina extends condolences to Britain on Queen Elizabeth's death
    'A true guardian': Hasina pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth
    The Bangladesh premier eulogises Britain's longest-serving monarch as "an epitome of grace, dignity, wisdom, and service"
    Bangladesh declares three days of mourning for Queen Elizabeth
    Bangladesh declares 3 days of mourning for Queen Elizabeth
    Britain's longest-reigning monarch and the nation's figurehead died at her home in Scotland at the age of 96
    Missing youths with suspected militant links travelled to Chandpur from Cumilla
    Missing youths travelled to Chandpur from Comilla
    The youths had an encounter with police who believe they are tied to Islamists
    College teacher Muna was burned to death. Now her husband has been arrested for murder
    Man accused of burning wife to death arrested
    Tahmina Akhtar Muna allegedly accused her husband of pouring kerosene on her and setting her on fire while on her deathbed

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher