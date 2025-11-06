Nine members of a family in Sirajganj jailed over land dispute

Police have arrested nine members of a family convicted in a land dispute case in Sirajganj’s Tarash Upazila.

They were arrested at their home on Wednesday night, said Tarash Police chief Ziaur Rahman.

The arrestees are Abdul Karim, 60, Shah Alam, 40, Nuruzzaman, 45, Nurul Amin, 41, Ruhul Amin, 42, Batul Hossain, 38, Habibullah, 35, Ariful Islam, 32, and Swapan Ali, 36.

According to the case details, a clash occurred in 2018 over a 0.07 hectare piece of land between the suspects and the plaintiff, Ashiq Ullah.

Ashiq was seriously injured and later filed a case with the court.

Ziaur said the court sentenced all nine to a year in prison in October. As they were absconding at the time, arrest warrants were issued against them.

The convicts were later produced before court and sent to jail in the afternoon.