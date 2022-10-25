Edward Kennedy Jr due in Dhaka on Oct 29 amid celebrations of US-Bangladesh ties

Edward Kennedy Jr, son of late US Senator Edward M Kennedy who supported Bangladesh during the Liberation War, is set to arrive in Bangladesh on Oct 29 on a weeklong visit.



The visit of Edward Kennedy Jr, known as Ted Kennedy Jr, and his family will mark “a milestone” in the yearlong celebration of the 50th anniversary of US-Bangladesh relations, the US Embassy in Dhaka said in a statement on Monday.

Under the auspices of the US Department of State’s Speakers Program, Kennedy will speak at Dhaka University to commemorate the legacy of his father as a staunch advocate for Bangladesh’s fight for independence and will visit the banyan tree his father planted to symbolise the friendship between the United States and Bangladesh.