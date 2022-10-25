Edward Kennedy Jr due in Dhaka on Oct 29 amid celebrations of US-Bangladesh ties

Edward Kennedy Jr, son of late US Senator Edward M Kennedy who supported Bangladesh during the Liberation War, is set to arrive in Bangladesh on Oct 29 on a weeklong visit.
The visit of Edward Kennedy Jr, known as Ted Kennedy Jr, and his family will mark “a milestone” in the yearlong celebration of the 50th anniversary of US-Bangladesh relations, the US Embassy in Dhaka said in a statement on Monday.
Under the auspices of the US Department of State’s Speakers Program, Kennedy will speak at Dhaka University to commemorate the legacy of his father as a staunch advocate for Bangladesh’s fight for independence and will visit the banyan tree his father planted to symbolise the friendship between the United States and Bangladesh.
As a lawyer and advocate for civil rights of individuals with disabilities, he will also deliver a lecture on disability rights at the Edward M Kennedy Center for Public Service and the Arts.
Nephew of late US President John F Kennedy, Ted Kennedy Jr will meet Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen during the visit.
The Kennedy family will also visit various cultural attractions and meet with civil society representatives, US government-sponsored exchange programme alumni and Bangladeshi government officials.
His accompanying family members include his wife Dr Katherine Kennedy, daughter Dr Kiley Kennedy, son Teddy Kennedy, niece Grace Kennedy Allen, and nephew Max Allen.
A health care regulatory attorney for over 20 years, Ted helps health care clients identify, understand, and navigate the potential business impacts of key federal and state legislative, regulatory, and reimbursement changes.
A paediatric bone cancer survivor and amputee, Ted continues to be an active leader in the movement to expand opportunities for persons with disabilities.
Since June 2017, Ted has served as Chair of the Board of the American Association of People with Disabilities, one of the country’s preeminent civil rights and public policy organisations dedicated to social reform and equal rights for people with disabilities.
From 2015 to 2019, Ted served as a State Senator in the Connecticut General Assembly.
Ted lectures worldwide on health care policy and disability law, and is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations.
His writings have appeared in The Washington Post, The New York Times, USA Today, Newsweek, The Boston Globe, Hartford Courant, and numerous other publications.