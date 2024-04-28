Three Agrani Bank officials arrested in Pabna over irregularities of over Tk 100 million

An audit team from the bank’s Rajshahi divisional and Pabna regional branches found the irregularities during a surprise visit

Police have arrested three Agrani Bank officials on charges of misappropriating over Tk 100 million from the state-run bank’s Kashinathpur branch in Pabna’s Santhia Upazila.

They were arrested from the Kashinathpur branch of the bank on Thursday. The law enforcers took them to Santhia Police Station after collecting evidence and interrogating them throughout the day.

The arrestees are the Agrani Bank Kashinathpur branch’s Manager Harun Bin Salam, Principal Officer Abu Zafar and cashier Subrata Chakrabarty.

Among the three, Chakrabarty confessed that he had embezzled the money, according to police.

“The three bank officials were arrested under Section 54 of the Penal Code. They will be sent to court on Friday,” said local police station chief Anwar Hossain.

The Anti-Corruption Commission will take necessary steps over the incident, he added.

Five officials from Agrani Bank’s Rajshahi divisional and Pabna regional branches paid a surprise visit to the Kashinathpur branch around 10am on Thursday based on a tip-off, according to the police and Agrani Bank.

The team found irregularities of more than Tk 101 million during the audit. The law enforcers arrested three officials of the branch after the audit team reported the incident to the police.

Rezaul Sharif, Pabna regional branch deputy general manager of Agrani Bank, started a lawsuit with Santhia Police Station over the incident.

