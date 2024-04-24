Tesla to launch new models ahead of planned timeline, shares jump

The automaker said its plan for new models would let it better control capital expenditures during "uncertain times."

Tesla executive Lars Moravy said the company would avoid risk by halting plans for an all-new model, with a "revolutionary" production process. Tesla's work on the next-generation affordable car, he said, is "transferable" to the vehicles Tesla now aims to release early next year.

"That engineering work, we're not trying to just throw it away," Moravy said. "We're going to take it and utilise it."

Musk declined to answer an analyst's question about whether the new vehicles would be all-new models, or tweaks to existing vehicles.

"I think we've said all we will on that front," Musk said.

One observer took Tesla's comments on new models as a confirmation that it had halted plans for the Model 2.

"It seems clear that the new vehicle platform has indeed been shelved for now," said Sam Abuelsamid, an analyst at Guidehouse Insights. "The next gen vehicle was supposed to use fundamentally different production processes from current models. With no desire to spend billions on new production facilities or retool existing factories, it seems like we will see Tesla continue to build the current products."

Currently, Tesla's Model 3 and Model Y, with starting prices in the $40,000 range, are its only volume sellers.