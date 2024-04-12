Global EV sales up 12% in March, down 9% in Europe, Rho Motion says

Sales demand for electric cars has cooled in recent months after rising dramatically for several years, as consumers wait for more affordable models to hit the market.

Global electric vehicle sales rose to 1.23 million units in March. Sales rose 27% in China and 15% in the United States and Canada.

Rho Motion has predicted that global electric car sales will rise between 25% and 30% this year. Lester said that global growth will likely now be closer to the lower end of that forecast.