    বাংলা

    Global EV sales up 12% in March, down 9% in Europe, Rho Motion says

    Sales rose 27% in China and 15% in the United States and Canada

    Nick CareyReuters
    Published : 12 April 2024, 02:32 AM
    Updated : 12 April 2024, 02:32 AM

    Global sales of fully electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEVs) rose 12% in March versus the same month in 2023, with growth in China and the US market partly offset by a 9% drop in Europe, market research firm Rho Motion said on Friday.

    "Overall, sales growth has slowed but it's still somewhat positive," Charles Lester, data manager at Rho Motion, told Reuters.

    Sales demand for electric cars has cooled in recent months after rising dramatically for several years, as consumers wait for more affordable models to hit the market.

    Global electric vehicle sales rose to 1.23 million units in March. Sales rose 27% in China and 15% in the United States and Canada.

    Rho Motion has predicted that global electric car sales will rise between 25% and 30% this year. Lester said that global growth will likely now be closer to the lower end of that forecast.

    RELATED STORIES
    1,650 tonnes of onions for sale by TCB arrive from India
    1,650 tonnes of onions arrive from India
    Merchants hope the products will ease prices more
    UK Parliament urged to recognise genocide in Bangladesh in 1971
    UK urged to recognise 1971 genocide
    The Bangladesh High Commission in London hosts a commemorative event at the British Parliament
    A woman holding her baby in her arms looks at a view of Seoul shrouded by fine dust during a polluted day in Seoul, South Korea, March 6, 2019.
    Global fertility rates to decline, shifting population burden to low-income countries
    The trend will lead to a "baby boom" and "baby bust" divide across the world, with the boom concentrated in low-income countries that are more susceptible to economic and political instability
    People take part in a demonstration to protest against all gender-based violence and femicide, ahead of International Women's Day, in Istanbul, Turkey March 3, 2024.
    Closing gender gap could lift global GDP more than 20%: WB
    Women have barely a third of needed legal protections against domestic violence, sexual harassment, child marriage and femicide in the 190 countries studied, report finds

    Opinion

    Oil funds turn bullish as Mideast conflict intensifies
    John Kemp
    Western armed forces face recruitment crisis
    Peter Apps
    US manufacturers emerge from slump
    John Kemp
    Echoes of silence: unveiling the Bangladesh genocide
    Tawheed Reza Noor