Tesla to lay off 693 employees in Nevada, government notice says

The move comes as part of its plan to cut more than 10% of its global workforce amid dropping sales and rising competition

The logo of Tesla on display at the Everything Electric exhibition at the ExCeL London international exhibition and convention centre in London, Britain, March 28, 2024. REUTERS

Tesla plans to lay off 693 employees at its facilities in Sparks, Nevada, a government notice showed, as part of its plan to cut more than 10% of its global workforce amid dropping sales and rising competition.

The notice was submitted to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation earlier this week.

A US labour law requires companies with 100 or more employees to notify authorities 60 days ahead of planned closings or mass layoffs.

Tesla said earlier this month it will lay off 6,020 employees in Texas and California. The company's global headcount was over 140,000 in late 2023, according to a filing with US regulators.