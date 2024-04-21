Tesla cuts US prices of Models Y, X, S by $2,000

Tesla cut the US prices of its Model Y, Model X and Model S vehicles by $2,000 each on Friday, days after the first-quarter deliveries of the world's most valuable automaker missed market expectations.

Elon Musk's electric-vehicle (EV) maker lowered the prices for its Model Y base variant to $42,990, while the long-range and performance variants are now priced at $47,990 and $51,490, respectively, according to its website.

The basic version of the Model S now costs $72,990 and its plaid variant $87,990. The Model X base variant now costs $77,990 and its plaid variant is priced at $92,900.