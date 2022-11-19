Costly fertilisers, diesel threaten Bangladesh farmers’ hope of reaping profits

Sajedur said the farmers are destined to be stressed and tense. "We can't calculate the profit

or loss. We have farming land and this is what we have to do. There's no alternative."

Another farmer in the same village, Selim Hossain, said his family have been farming for generations. He lamented the low profit or sometimes losses from farming, which has become "quite expensive". The cost has doubled in a few years, he said, adding he could just make both ends meet.

Selim, however, decided to cultivate the seasonal crops this year and he already sowed the mustard seeds.

"Higher farmlands need more irrigation and the increased price of diesel has become a distress for us. Earlier, we spent Tk 600 for irrigating 1 Bigha [0.13 hectares] of land. Now the cost is Tk 1,000. Labour costs have gone up as well. Now we're paying Tk 400 in daily wage, which will be Tk 600 soon," he said.

Zahirul Islam, a farmer from Porar Char shoal in Kurigram, cultivated mustard and corn. Shoals are naturally wet and therefore, he did not have to take much trouble for irrigation. But Zahirul has to bring in or out anything and everything to and from Jatrapur union in Kurigram in trawlers. His transportation cost for five power tillers, fertilisers and seeds have gone up with the diesel price hike.

Earlier they spent Tk 300 to irrigate 1 Bigha of land which now costs Tk 500, he said. It would be a big loss if his products were sold for the same price as the last year, the farmer said. "We’re really frustrated. Any government initiative could have boosted our morale," he said.

As he cannot earn enough by only cultivating crops, Zahirul rears cattle. "Maybe that's how I am surviving the price hike."

Wahidul Islam, a farmer in Cumilla, said he would cultivate mustard, chilli and potato instead of paddy this year.

“I'll definitely need fertiliser if I am cultivating crops. This year it costs Tk Tk 7,000 to Tk 8,000 to produce chilli in 10 decimals of land on the shoal. Earlier it took only Tk 4,000. The cost has doubled," he said.

Like other farmers, Wahidul said he does not expect profit for sure. "Only Allah knows if we can make a profit. We haven't received any support from the government yet, although they had promised."

ALLEGED FERTILISER SYNDICATE

Although the government fixed the fertiliser price, farmers complained they were not able to buy it from the dealers at that price. They blamed the dealers for creating a false crisis in the supply chain.

The farmers require a good amount of urea fertiliser to produce the seasonal crops, said farmer Selim Hossain of Boraigram village. "The fertiliser market is under total control of a syndicate of dealers. They deny having any stock to raise the price.”

"We can't even haggle to buy fertiliser as it's a must for us. Whatever price they ask, we have to pay," said farmer Akram Ali of Sherpur.

Amir Hossain, a farmer in Gaibandha's Saghata, received a government award for agriculture. He too expressed his frustration over the fertiliser price. “Farmers are in deep trouble. Neither can they express the disappointment, nor can they endure it. The fertiliser market and seed market, all are running very badly. We have to pay whatever the dealer asks for. The farmers are becoming penniless,” he said.