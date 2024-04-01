BRTA recommends reducing fare Tk 0.03 per km for diesel run busses

The Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) has recommended reducing the fare for the diesel-run buses running in the city and to long-haul destinations by Tk 0.03 per kilometer after the government decreased the price of the fuel oil.

The BRTA held a meeting in its headquarters in Banani on Monday and forwarded the recommendation to the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges. The ministry will finalise the decision.

The Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB), the Dhaka Transport Coordination Authority, and the Transport Owners Association took part in the meeting led by BRTA Chairman Nur Mohammad Majumdar.

As part of its automatic fuel price coordination, the government reduced the prices of kerosene and diesel by Tk 2.25 per litre in April.