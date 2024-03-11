How big is the fall in fuel oil prices? Who will benefit?

The government has announced a reduction in diesel and kerosene prices by Tk 1.48 per litre, although consumers will see a price decrease of only Tk 0.75 per litre.

Octane price has been cut by Tk 4.58, but the customers will enjoy a Tk 4 decline. After Value Added Tax and other taxes, petrol is Tk 3.63 cheaper, yet the benefit to consumers is a decrease of Tk 3.

But before the new rates took effect on Friday, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid had hinted at “big changes” to fuel oil prices through automatic readjustment with the international market.

Titu, the driver of a small passenger vehicle called Laguna who gave a single name, said they were waiting for a long time for a drop in fuel oil prices.

“Now the prices have come down by only a few paisas. What’s the benefit for us in it?” he said.

“The refuelling stations charge us Tk 10-15 more. And those selling in containers have kept the rate unchanged at Tk 109.”

Another Laguna driver, Ashraf Hossain, said the drop may save him at best Tk 10 a day as long as he needs 15 litres of oil daily. “Talking about this means wasting time.”

Consumer rights advocates and energy experts argue that such minimal price reductions favour major businesses rather than the average consumer.