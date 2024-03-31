Kerosene, diesel prices fall by Tk 2.25 per litre, octane and petrol prices unchanged

The prices of diesel and kerosene have dropped by Tk 2.25 per litre while the prices of octane and petrol have remained unchanged in the second month of automatic price adjustments.

The prices of diesel and kerosene fell from Tk 108.25 to Tk 106 per litre.

The price of petrol remains at Tk 122 per litre and octane at Tk 126 per litre.

The adjustment was announced in a notice from the Ministry of Power, Energy, and Mineral Resources on Sunday. The prices will take effect at pumps from midnight.

The new prices will cut costs for buses and trucks, which run on diesel but will not have much effect on motorcycles and cars, which primarily run on octane and petrol.

Fuel prices were raised an average of 42 percent in August 2022 in the face of mounting pressure from subsidies. In the face of widespread criticism, the price was eased by Tk 5 per litre 23 days later.