Mercury hits 42.8°C in Jashore and Chuadanga

As Bangladesh boils in a continuing heatwave, the mercury has hit 42.8 degrees Celsius in Jashore and Chuadanga.

The two districts recorded the temperature on Wednesday, while Dhaka registered a temperature of 39.3 degrees Celsius, said meteorologist Kazi Zebunnesa.

Jashore had previously recorded a temperature of 43.8 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, while the mercury in Chuadanga had hit 43.7 degrees Celsius.

The last time temperatures had reached this level was on May 21, 2014, when Chuadanga registered a temperature of 43.2 degrees Celsius. It remained the second-highest temperature in the country until Tuesday.

The highest temperature recorded in the country since independence was 45.1 degrees Celsius on May 18, 1972. It remains the highest temperature on record.

The heatwave roiling Bangladesh has lasted 31 days already. It is the longest such heatwave on record.

According to meteorologist AKM Nazmul Haque, Bangladesh had previously seen a 26-day heatwave from Apr 5 – Apr 30, 2014, a 25-day heatwave from Apr 6 – Apr 30, 2016, and a 23-day heatwave from Apr 13 – May 5, 2023.

Chuadanga and Jashore are experiencing the worst of the current heatwave.

However, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department has forecast rain on Thursday, which should cool temperatures and bring relief.

“The temperature may ease in many areas from Thursday,” said meteorologist Abdur Rahman Khan at a briefing on Wednesday. “Parts of the Mymensingh, Sylhet, and Dhaka Divisions and the Cumilla area may see scattered rain on Thursday. But temperatures in the northwestern and western districts are likely to stay the same until Friday.”

“Places like Jashore, Kushtia, Chuadanga, and Rajshahi may see rain a few days later. After May 3 or May 4, there will be rain across the country. However, due to the humidity, it may remain uncomfortable. Still, it will become more tolerable.”

After five to six days with the likelihood of rain, temperatures will start rising again, the meteorologist said.