US manufacturers emerge from slump, set to boost fuel use

The Institute for Supply Management's purchasing managers index for the manufacturing sector climbed to 50.3 in March (34th percentile for all months since 1980) up from 47.8 (18th percentile) in February.

For the first time in 17 months, the index rose above the 50-point threshold dividing expanding activity from a contraction, putting an end to an unusually prolonged but shallow cyclical downturn.

The production sub-index surged to 54.6 (45th percentile) up from 48.4 (15th percentile) in February and was at its highest level since May 2022.

New orders were also positive at 51.4 (27th percentile) signalling the expansion should have momentum in the near term.

The manufacturing sector seems to have passed the worst of the downturn in the middle of last year and displays early signs of recovering.

In contrast, the much-larger services sector, which has also been much more resilient, showed an unexpected deceleration, after a strong expansion earlier in the year.

The purchasing index for the services sector, including real estate, construction, mining and farming, slipped to 51.4 (14th percentile) in March from 52.6 (20th percentile) in February and 53.4 (27th percentile) in January.

Overall, however, the US economy continued to expand last month, with a greater balance between manufacturing and services.

Reflecting the increase in business activity as well as employment gains and persistent inflation, traders have pared back their expectation for a reduction in interest rates later this year.

Futures prices show a roughly equal chance the central bank will cut overnight interest rates two or three times by a total of 50 basis points or 75 basis points by the end of 2024.

Three months ago, the central bank was expected to cut rates as much as six or seven times by a total of 150 or 175 basis points.

FUEL CONSUMPTION

Stronger manufacturing and the associated increase in freight are likely to boost petroleum consumption especially for diesel and similar middle distillate fuel oils.

More than three-quarters of distillate fuel oil is used for freight transport and manufacturing, so fuel consumption normally tracks changes in the business cycle measured by the manufacturing index fairly closely.

Distillate consumption was down by around 2% in the three months from November to January compared with the same period a year earlier.

But the winter was unusually mild, cutting consumption of distillate heating oil, and growing use of biodiesel and renewable diesel has been nibbling away at the market for petroleum-derived distillates.

Even if biodiesel and renewable diesel are taken into account, total distillate consumption was essentially flat in the November-January period compared with a year ago.

However, if the manufacturing recovery proceeds, distillate consumption should start to rise through the rest of 2024.