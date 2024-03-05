Fuel prices to fall from March, announcement pending

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid has hinted that the price of petrol, octane, diesel and kerosene will likely fall in the coming days following the new formula.

The ministry issued the directive to re-adjust the fuel price from March to keep the rates in line with the international market.

“The adjustment of fuel prices will result in some cost savings. We are awaiting the prime minister’s approval on the fuel prices. The official announcement will be made once we get her approval,” said Hamid.