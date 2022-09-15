Michael Kors mixes urban sensible with resort ease for spring/summer 2023

Designer Michael Kors brought resort chic to the city at New York Fashion Week, in a versatile collection inspired by his post-pandemic travel binge.

"When I go to a resort now where people would have before been totally not dressed, they're dressed up. When I go to cities now, people are kind of dressed like they're at a resort when the weather is warm," he said.

"So, it's sort of an urban resort because... I'm a big city boy, but I'm a beach bum."