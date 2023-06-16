    বাংলা

    COP28 outlook soured by climate finance blame game at UN talks

    Since 2020, developing countries have been waiting for $100 billion a year in finance to help them adopt clean energy

    Thomson Reuters FoundationReuters
    Published : 15 June 2023, 07:59 PM
    Updated : 15 June 2023, 07:59 PM

    As Cyclone Biparjoy approached southern Pakistan this week, top Pakistani negotiator Nabeel Munir told governments at mid-year UN climate talks in Bonn it felt like he was "conducting a primary school class", amid squabbling over the meeting agenda.

    The evening before the two-week negotiations were due to end in the German city on Thursday, a compromise was found, avoiding a diplomatic embarrassment ahead of December's key COP28 summit in Dubai.

    But the Bonn outcome did not resolve the stark differences between rich nations that want to focus on a formal work programme to boost emissions reductions - and some developing countries that are demanding they also address a lack of international finance to help them shift to clean energy.

    "Here in Bonn, negotiators have been playing the blame game and pointing fingers at each other's insufficient action," said Tom Evans, policy advisor on climate diplomacy and geopolitics at environmental consultancy E3G.

    The "big prize" at COP28, he noted, would be an ambitious political deal to step up climate action in response to a global review that is set to highlight how the world is failing to limit warming to a global goal of 1.5 degrees Celsius, and is unprepared for climate disasters.

    "There's a real risk we end up with a lowest common denominator outcome if champion countries don't step in to cobble a deal together before COP28," warned Evans.

    As the Bonn talks wound up, climate policy experts said the unwillingness of wealthy countries to deliver on their climate finance promises and to discuss increased funding for poor and vulnerable nations had soured the atmosphere on most issues under negotiation - and was set to spill over into COP28.

    Since 2020, developing countries have been waiting for $100 billion a year in finance to help them adopt clean energy and adapt to a hotter planet - a pledge rich nations have said they should finally meet this year. The latest estimate put such funding at about $83 billion in 2020.

    That delay has led to a lack of trust that is needed for effective political negotiations, noted David Waskow, international climate director at the World Resources Institute.

    "Progress (in Bonn) was underwhelming on nearly every front, with one main culprit: money," he said. "Developing countries are increasingly frustrated that funds promised to implement their climate plans are not materialising."

    The ripples from the impasse over finance meant that many key issues at the mid-year talks - which were intended to prepare the ground for a successful outcome at COP28 - also remained mired in disagreement and were delayed until further workshops and meetings before the year-end summit in Dubai.

    Those key areas of work ranged from setting targets for a global goal on adaptation to making agriculture more climate-friendly and planning for a just transition to a low-carbon world.

    FOSSIL FUEL PHASE-DOWN 'INEVITABLE'

    One bright spot was a comment by the UAE's Sultan al-Jaber, president of the COP28 talks to be held in Dubai and also head of the national oil company, that a phase down of fossil fuels is "inevitable" - stronger language than he has used before.

    He added that the speed at which that happens will depend on "how quickly we can phase up zero carbon alternatives, while ensuring energy security, accessibility and affordability".

    "He could be the man to oversee agreement this year on the transition to a phase-out of all fossil fuels," said Mohamed Adow, director of Nairobi-based climate and energy think tank Power Shift Africa.

    "For people in Africa, fossil fuel-driven climate change is making us suffer terribly. Let this year's Dubai COP28 be where we begin our recovery."

    Advocacy groups that have been lobbying to stop fossil fuel industry representatives participating at the climate talks also applauded the adoption of the first-ever requirements for all participants to disclose their affiliation beforehand.

    But they lamented that the new measures, to be rolled out in the coming days by the UN climate secretariat, will not include the need to reveal financial sponsorship - meaning it will not be clear whether an individual is being funded by the fossil fuel industry to participate in climate talks.

    Research at last year's COP27 in Egypt, released by human rights groups, showed that 636 fossil fuel lobbyists were registered to the summit, affiliated with some of the world's biggest oil and gas firms, both public and private.

    "Foxes have no place in the hen-house. This important step to increase transparency is a milestone that moves us closer to kicking big polluters out of this process," said Sara Shaw of green group Friends of the Earth International.

    Climate activists and analysts said that while the outcomes of the Bonn talks were disappointing, there would soon be opportunities to advance discussions at other key gatherings, including next week's Paris summit on reforming the global financial system to help debt-strapped developing nations.

    They called for governments there to agree to ease the debt distress affecting more than 90 percent of climate-vulnerable countries and to provide more funding in the form of grants to help them adapt to extreme weather and rising seas and recover from climate-driven loss and damage.

    "You can't make money from people's despair," said Harjeet Singh, head of global political strategy for Climate Action Network International, warning that these challenges could not be solved with loans, which make up the bulk of climate finance now.

    "It is immoral, it is unjust," he told journalists in Bonn.

    RELATED STORIES
    Alexis Ventura and Nelson Barrios carry out a solar panel installation by Norwegian company Otovo in Algete, outside Madrid, Spain, November 16, 2021. Picture taken November 16, 2021. REUTERS/Susana Vera
    Solar power due to overtake oil production investment
    Annual investment in renewable energy is up by nearly a quarter since 2021 compared to a 15% rise for fossil fuels
    A general view shows the musical fountain in front of the Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, December 31, 2020.
    How torture, inaction underpin UAE's thriving sex trafficking industry
    The UAE is a major destination for sex trafficking, where African women are forced into prostitution by illicit networks operating within the country
    Asia Cup - Final - Pakistan v Sri Lanka Cricket - Asia Cup - Final - Pakistan v Sri Lanka - Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Sept 11, 2022 Sri Lanka's Danushka Gunathilaka takes a catch to dismiss Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan.
    Sri Lanka's Gunathilaka to face rape trial in Australia
    The 32-year-old had three of the four sexual assault charges he faced dropped last month
    Police rescue woman from trafficking gang after brother’s call to 999
    Woman freed from trafficking gang after a call to 999
    The victim’s brother, a college student, called the national emergency helpline after her visa to Dubai aroused suspicion

    Opinion

    Life with and without social media
    Tasneem Hossain
    Exploring the potential alternative methods of electricity production
    An exhibition to get some food for thought
    Takir Hossain
    Save our planet: #BeatPlasticPollution
    Tasneem Hossain