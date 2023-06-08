China, India must step back from Himalayan border confrontation: Indian minister

India and China must find a way to step back from potential confrontation in the western Himalayas, India's foreign minister said on Thursday, fearing that the militarised, disputed border could lead to conflict between the nuclear-armed neighbours.

Both militaries have fortified positions and deployed large numbers of troops and equipment in the last three years, after a clash in which 20 Indian soldiers and four Chinese soldiers were killed in hand-to-hand fighting, without a shot being fired.

"The two of us have to find a way of disengaging because I don't believe this present impasse serves China's interest either," Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar told reporters in New Delhi.