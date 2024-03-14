Container rates drop to unsustainable levels, Maersk CEO says

The global container shipping market faces overcapacity in the coming years and the rates paid by customers have fallen to an unsustainable level, Maersk MAERSKb.CO CEO Vincent Clerc told the group's annual meeting of shareholders on Thursday.

Maersk last month warned that container shipping overcapacity would hit profits this year, in contrast to the record earnings achieved in the wake of the pandemic.

"Freight rates have fallen significantly since the good years of 2021 and 2022, and have fallen actually to an unsustainable level," Clerc said.

German rival Hapag-Lloyd HLAG.DE separately on Thursday said the global oversupply of container ships and the crisis in the Red Sea will force it to cut costs in 2024, adapting sailings and ports following an 83% fall in net profit.