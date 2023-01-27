ICC prosecutor gets approval to reopen Philippines drug war probe

The ICC on Thursday said it had granted its prosecutor's request to reopen an investigation into drug war killings and other suspected rights abuses. The court suspended the probe in November 2021 at Manila's request after the country said it was implementing its own investigations and prosecutions.

"If the Philippine government would cooperate, then, I am a part of the...government, so I will cooperate," Ronaldo dela Rosa, a former police chief who is now a senator told ANC News channel.

Dela Rosa, who oversaw Duterte's anti-narcotics crackdown, which resulted in the deaths of more than 6,200 people, mostly small-time drug dealers, said he saw no problem if the government cooperated. "All my action will be in consonance with the decision of this government."