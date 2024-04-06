Bangladesh relaxes dress code for subordinate court judges, lawyers amid scorching heat

The judges and lawyers of subordinate courts are not required to wear black coats and gowns amid severe heat, the Supreme Court administration has said.

The order issued by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan will remain in force until further notice, a Supreme Court statement, signed by High Court Division Registrar General Md Golam Rabbani, said on Thursday.

It said judges and lawyers of subordinate and criminal courts and tribunals will put on white full-sleeve shirts or white saree/salwar kameez with white neckband or black tie.