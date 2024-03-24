The al Qaeda plot to kill Bill Clinton that history nearly forgot

OMINOUS INTELLIGENCE

Glod said a US intelligence agency later assessed that the plot was set up at bin Laden's behest by al Qaeda operatives and the Abu Sayyaf Group, Filipino Islamists widely considered an arm of al Qaeda.

He declined to identify the agency. Reuters was unable to confirm the assessment and the CIA declined to comment.

According to a 2022 International Crisis Group report, the group is in disarray, with only a handful of its leaders still alive.

The office of the Philippines' president, Department of Foreign Affairs and the National Police did not respond to requests for comment.

Four of the Secret Service agents who spoke to Reuters noted that Ramzi Yousef - the al Qaeda-linked mastermind of the first World Trade Center attack in 1993 and a nephew of September 11 architect Khalid Sheikh Mohammed who had trained Abu Sayyaf militants - was in Manila days before a 1994 visit by Clinton.

Yousef is serving a life sentence plus 240 years in a federal "supermax" prison in Colorado.

An FBI memorandum of its first interview with Yousef after his 1995 arrest noted that he surveyed sites in Manila that media reported Clinton would visit. Yousef "indicated that he considered placing an improvised explosive device in a location along the motorcade route," it said.

Yousef ultimately concluded there was too much security and insufficient time for an attack, the memo said.

Three of the Secret Service agents said they believed that Yousef instead was preparing for the 1996 attack, pointing out that the date of the APEC summit was known in late 1994.

"I knew he (Yousef) was sort of an advance team," said Glod, citing his familiarity with intelligence reports.

Yousef's lawyer, Bernard Kleinman, told Reuters that while "it's conceivable" that Yousef was in Manila in 1994 to begin the foiled 1996 plot against Clinton, he doubted that he did, describing his client as a bragger who made "himself much, much greater than he may have actually been."

The threat posed by al Qaeda and Yousef was just one of the unsettling elements confronting the Secret Service's advance security team, the three agents recalled.

The Philippines was battling communist and Islamist insurgencies. Police discovered a bomb at Manila airport and another at the summit conference center in Subic Bay several days before the Clintons' arrival. The US State Department warned of threats against American diplomats in Manila the day before the First Couple flew in.

Glod told Reuters the Manila assignment was "the worst advance I had ever done in terms of (threat) intel."

The dangers were highlighted for Clinton before the visit in top-secret President's Daily Briefs, according to a military aide, retired US Air Force Lt. Colonel Robert "Buzz" Patterson, who accompanied Clinton on the trip.