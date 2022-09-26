Daughter of Thailand's exiled ex-PM Thaksin leads opinion poll

The daughter of Thailand's ex-Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, who was ousted in a 2006 military coup and lives in self-imposed exile, has emerged as a leading candidate for premier in a preliminary opinion poll ahead of elections due next year.

The poll signals challenges for the current military-aligned government, with potential voters listing the two main opposition parties as their top two preferences, although many remained undecided.

Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Thaksin's youngest child at age 36, was the choice of 21.6% of respondents in the poll - just behind "undecided", which was cited by 24% of those polled.

The National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA) poll surveyed 2,500 people nation-wide from Sept 15 to 21. It did not provide a margin of error.