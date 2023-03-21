Philippines finds sunken fuel tanker 3 weeks after spill

A leaking fuel tanker that sank off the central Philippines three weeks ago has been found using an underwater robot from Japan, a provincial governor said on Tuesday, as authorities sought more foreign help to address the oil spill.

The discovery of MT Princess Empress, which was carrying about 800,000 litres (211,338 gallons) of industrial fuel oil when it capsized on Feb 28 and eventually sank, was deemed crucial in stopping the spill, which reached shorelines in three provinces.

Plugging the leaks and extracting any remaining oil from the tanker was urgent, Oriental Mindoro Governor Humerlito Dolor said in a media briefing.