Oil tumbles nearly 2% as Middle East tensions ease

Oil prices fell more than $1 a barrel on Monday, with Brent sliding under $90, as Middle East tensions eased after Israel withdrew more soldiers from southern Gaza and committed to fresh talks on a potential ceasefire in the six-month conflict.

Brent crude futures slipped $1.70, or 1.9%, to $89.47 a barrel by 0053 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $85.29 a barrel, down $1.62, or 1.9%.

"It appears the catalyst is Israel saying it has withdrawn all troops except one brigade from the Southern Gaza strip, likely in response to growing international pressure and to deescalate tensions after it killed senior Iranian commanders in Syria last week," IG market analyst Tony Sycamore said.