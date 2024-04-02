    বাংলা

    Two dead as oil tanker overturns and catches fire in Savar

    The fire engulfed several other vehicles, halting traffic on the Dhaka-Aricha highway for around two and a half hours

    Savar Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 2 April 2024, 05:45 AM
    Updated : 2 April 2024, 05:45 AM

    Two people have been killed and several others injured after a tanker carrying oil overturned and caught fire in Savar's Hemayetpur.

    The fire quickly spread and engulfed five other vehicles -- four trucks and a car -- on the Dhaka-Aricha highway early on Tuesday morning, according to Savar Fire Service Station Officer Nurul Islam.

    The incident brought traffic on the highway to a halt for around two and a half hours.

    Eight people were rushed to Dhaka's Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery after the incident, according to Dr Md Tariqul Islam, the institute's resident surgeon.

    Among them, Md Nazrul, 45, died before arriving at the hospital.

    Milan, 22, Mim, 10, Al Amin, 35, Niranjan, 45, Shakib, 24, Helal, 21, and Abdus Salam, 35, are currently hospitalised.

    The body of another unidentified person, who was killed in the accident, is in the custody of the police, according to Sub-Inspector Russel Molla of Savar Tannery Police Outpost.

    Due to the construction of a road divider, stones were strewn along a section of the highway in the Jorpul area, blocking a U-turn.

    "At around 5:30am, an oil tanker hit the stones obstructing the U-turn while travelling from Gabtoli to Savar, causing it to overturn and ignite. The fire quickly engulfed several vehicles behind it."

    Following the incident, an ambulance and two units of the Savar Fire Service and Civil Defence arrived at the scene and successfully contained the fire.

    Nurul Islam added that a person's charred remains were discovered at the site, while the injured were rescued and taken to the hospital.

    Mohammad Shahzaman, the chief of Savar Model Police Station, inspected the area and confirmed that traffic on the highway was halted in the aftermath of the accident.

    Normal traffic resumed around two and a half hours later, once the fire had been extinguished, he added.

    RELATED STORIES
    Air conditioner sparks fire at building in Dhaka’s Gulshan
    Air conditioner sparks fire at Gulshan building
    The fire was soon brought under control and there were no reported casualties
    RAB fines 5 companies Tk 3.3 million in Dhaka
    5 firms fined Tk 3.3m in Dhaka
    They are fined for stockpiling and selling rotten dates and unauthorised electric cables
    Dhaka shoe factory burnt in fire
    Dhaka shoe factory burnt in fire
    The Fire Service brought the fire under control in 40 minutes, an official says
    Leather dyeing in Hazaribagh
    Leather dyeing in Hazaribagh
    Tanneries have been relocated to Savar, but the leathers they produce are still taken to Hazaribagh in Dhaka for dyeing before being sold in different parts of Bangladesh.

    Opinion

    Echoes of silence: unveiling the Bangladesh genocide
    Tawheed Reza Noor
    China's hydro generators wait for the rains to come
    John Kemp
    Secrets to live a happy life
    Tasneem Hossain
    Cryptoverse: AI tokens outpace record-breaking bitcoin