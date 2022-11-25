Gains for Malaysia's hardline Islamist party a challenge for new PM Anwar

'CLEAN PARTY'

Under current president Abdul Hadi Awang, PAS has been pushing for the expansion of sharia that allows for harsher punishments for Muslims nationwide. Malaysia has a dual-track legal system, with Islamic criminal and family laws applicable to Muslims running alongside civil laws.

PAS pressed for the law aggressively as the opposition, though analysts say it moderated its views while it was part of a governing coalition after 2020.

In regional governments that it runs, PAS has enforced stricter rules. In Kelantan state, cinemas have been banned since 1990 for causing "social ills", and in 2017, a man was fined for wearing a pair of shorts that exposed his knees.

In 2018, two women were publicly caned after being accused of attempting lesbian sex in Terengganu state.

PAS has called for tighter controls on alcohol and gambling.

Analysts say the 70-year-old party, founded before Malaysia's independence from Britain, has worked for decades to build its reach, at times cooperating with Anwar and the DAP to win power.

PAS has also built a strong base through private and informal religious schools, which it partly funds.

It offers training for civil society and party members, aiming to produce scholars and professionals with Islamic knowledge, said Mohd Izani, adding that such efforts have helped PAS win support among young Malays who want to see reforms.

"They see PAS as a clean party and its political leaders have no integrity problems," said Mohd Izani.