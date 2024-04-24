    বাংলা

    Hamas armed wing al-Qassam Brigades calls for escalation across all fronts

    Israel says it is seeking to eradicate Hamas, which controls the enclave, in a war that has killed more than 34,000 Palestinians thus far

    Reuters
    Published : 23 April 2024, 06:35 PM
    Updated : 23 April 2024, 06:35 PM

    The spokesperson for Hamas' armed al-Qassam Brigades, Abu Ubaida, called on Tuesday for an escalation across all fronts in a televised speech marking 200 days since the start of the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip on Oct 7.

    Israel says it is seeking to eradicate Hamas, which controls the enclave, in a war that has killed more than 34,000 Palestinians thus far. The war started when the militant group attacked Israel, killing 1,200 and taking 253 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.

    In a video aired by Al Jazeera TV, Abu Ubaida praised Iran's attack on Israel on April 13, saying the direct strikes with explosive drones and missiles "set new rules, drew important equations, and confused the enemy and those behind it."

    He also called for an escalation in the West Bank and Jordan calling it "one of the most important Arab fronts."

    Jordan, which lies between Iran and Israel, intercepted and shot down dozens of Iranian drones that entered its airspace and were heading to Israel, two regional security sources said on April 13.

    "We call on the Jordanian people to step up their actions and raise their voices," Abu Ubaida said.

    He said Hamas was sticking to its demands at the ongoing ceasefire talks - that Israel ends its military offensive, pulls out forces from Gaza, allows the displaced to return to northern Gaza, and lifts the blockade.

    "The government of the occupation is stalling in reaching a hostages-swap deal and is trying to obstruct efforts by the mediators to reach a ceasefire agreement," Abu Ubaida said.

    Qatar and Egypt have been trying to mediate a ceasefire, but Qatar foreign ministry's spokesman said earlier on Tuesday all concerned parties should "show seriousness" in allowing such efforts to succeed.

    RELATED STORIES
    An Israeli tank manoeuvres near the Israel-Gaza border, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Israel, April 10, 2024. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
    Israeli military calling up reservists for Gaza operations
    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has promised to evacuate civilians from Rafah before any incursion aimed at crushing Hamas battalions there
    Palestinian children play amid the rubble at a park destroyed during Israel's military offensive, during Eid al-Fitr, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Gaza City April 11, 2024. REUTERS
    Children play in rubble of Gaza for Eid holiday
    Six months of an Israeli air and ground campaign in Gaza have changed all aspects of life, with most people driven from their homes
    Humanitarian aid falls through the sky towards the Gaza Strip after being dropped from an aircraft, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, as seen from Israel, April 7, 2024.
    Gaza still hungry as aid trickles in before Eid festival
    Israel's military assault in retaliation for Hamas' deadly Oct 7 attack has pushed Gaza to the brink of famine, aid agencies say
    Mourners pray next to the bodies of Palestinians killed in an Israeli strike, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip April 4, 2024.
    Grieving father comes out to pray for all of Gaza's dead
    He says he already lost his own children, his mother, his sister, her family and cousins - in total 36 relatives - during the fighting

    Opinion

    Let’s nurture our Mother Earth
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian election at the time of a global crisis: Which side is it on?
    Rajib Das
    Oil funds turn bullish as Mideast conflict intensifies
    John Kemp
    Western armed forces face recruitment crisis
    Peter Apps