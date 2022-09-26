Philippines' Marcos orders aid for typhoon-struck areas, five reported dead

Philippine authorities rushed on Monday to distribute aid to thousands of evacuees after typhoon Noru made landfall in the capital and northern provinces, leaving at least five dead and many areas flooded.

Sustained winds of 185 kilometres (115 miles) per hour hit the main island of Luzon at the weekend, prompting authorities to shut schools, government offices and the stock market through Monday.

President Ferdinand Marcos ordered supplies be airlifted and clean-up equipment be provided to most-affected communities.