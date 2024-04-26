Sri Lanka approves IMF-backed law to seize proceeds of crime

Sri Lanka has approved a new law backed by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) allowing the state to seize any proceeds from criminal activities, a cabinet spokesperson said on Friday.

The new law was proposed as part of efforts under the IMF programme to improve governance, Transport Minister Bandula Gunawardana said at a cabinet briefing.

The law is part of conditions Sri Lanka has to fulfil to take forward a $2.9 billion programme with the IMF after its economy crumpled under the worst financial crisis in decades, caused by a severe fall in foreign exchange reserves.

The island nation is also in the midst of restructuring about $12 billion foreign debt with bondholders after defaulting in May 2022.

"There is a dire need for this law," Gunawardana told reporters.