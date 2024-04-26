    বাংলা

    Sri Lanka approves IMF-backed law to seize proceeds of crime

    The new law is proposed as part of efforts under the IMF programme to improve governance, Transport Minister Gunawardana says

    Uditha JayasingheReuters
    Published : 26 April 2024, 08:48 AM
    Updated : 26 April 2024, 08:48 AM

    Sri Lanka has approved a new law backed by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) allowing the state to seize any proceeds from criminal activities, a cabinet spokesperson said on Friday.

    The new law was proposed as part of efforts under the IMF programme to improve governance, Transport Minister Bandula Gunawardana said at a cabinet briefing.

    The law is part of conditions Sri Lanka has to fulfil to take forward a $2.9 billion programme with the IMF after its economy crumpled under the worst financial crisis in decades, caused by a severe fall in foreign exchange reserves.

    The island nation is also in the midst of restructuring about $12 billion foreign debt with bondholders after defaulting in May 2022.

    "There is a dire need for this law," Gunawardana told reporters.

    "Sri Lanka's economy is stabilising but it will only be really stable after we complete the debt restructuring process, which is at a crucial stage now. It is important that we continue down this path."

    The Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) will allow for the judicial freezing and forfeiture of proceeds of crime and establishes a new authority to manage such seized assets.

    The governance diagnostic under the IMF program is the first undertaken by the global lender in Asia.

    Sri Lanka's central bank said it is paramount that the country stick to its Extended Fund Facility agreement with the IMF and complete its debt restructuring process, in a new report released on Thursday.

    Sri Lanka's economy is projected to grow 3% in 2024, recording positive growth for the first time in two years.

    RELATED STORIES
    Vehicles move past a pedestrian bridge with a billboard displaying the photos of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, as the Iranian President arrived on a three-day official visit in Karachi, Pakistan Apr 22, 2024. REUTERS
    Pakistan's economic conditions show improvement: PM
    Exports and remittances have shown a rise within one-and-a-half months of his government, the prime minister says
    Clinical Sri Lanka sweep Test series against Bangladesh
    Sri Lanka sweep Test series against Bangladesh
    Chasing 511 runs for an improbable victory, Bangladesh were all out for 318
    Bangladesh bring back Shakib, retain Litton for 2nd Sri Lanka Test
    Shakib returns, Litton retained for 2nd Test
    The ace all-rounder ends his recovery from injury and rest by playing two Dhaka Premier League matches
    De Silva, Kamindu fire as Sri Lanka crush Bangladesh in first Test
    Sri Lanka crush Bangladesh in first Test
    Having set Bangladesh a mammoth victory target of 511 after Kamindu scored 164 and De Silva 108 in the second innings in Sylhet

    Opinion

    A call to recognise the genocide in Bangladesh
    Tawheed Reza Noor
    Let’s nurture our Mother Earth
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian election at the time of a global crisis: Which side is it on?
    Rajib Das
    Oil funds turn bullish as Mideast conflict intensifies
    John Kemp