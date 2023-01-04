    বাংলা

    Myanmar junta hits out at critics, thanks neighbours for help

    The junta chief also thanks others for ‘positively’ cooperating, noting how it is working closely with neighbours such as China, India and Thailand

    Reuters
    Published : 4 Jan 2023, 06:22 AM
    Updated : 4 Jan 2023, 06:22 AM

    Myanmar's junta chief on Wednesday lashed out at countries for intervening in his country's affairs while thanking others for "positively" cooperating, noting how it was working closely with neighbours such as China, India and Thailand.

    The Southeast Asian country has faced international isolation and Western-led sanctions since the military seized power from a democratically elected government led by Nobel laureate Aung Sang Suu Kyi nearly two years ago.

    "I want to say thank you to some international and regional countries and organisations and individuals who positively cooperated with us... in the midst of all the pressure, criticisms and attacks," Senior General Min Aung Hlaing said in a speech to mark Myanmar's 75th independence day.

    "We are closely working with neighbouring countries such as China, India, Thailand, Laos and Bangladesh. We will work together for border stability and development," Min Aung Hlaing said in a televised speech from a national day parade in the capital Naypyitaw.

    Myanmar has been in chaos since the army took power from Suu Kyi's government on Feb. 1, 2021, detaining her and other officials and responding to pro-democracy protests and dissent with brutal force, displacing hundreds of thousands of people.

    While street protests are now rare after bloody crackdowns, the military is involved in almost daily clashes with minority ethnic forces and insecurity has spread to swathes of the country as members of a so-called People's Defence Force have taken up arms to fight for a return to democracy.

    Meanwhile, Suu Kyi was convicted of five counts of corruption late last year and jailed for seven more years, wrapping up a marathon of trials condemned internationally as a sham designed to keep the junta's biggest threat at bay amid widespread domestic resistance to its rule.

    Suu Kyi is being held in a jail in Naypyitaw in solitary confinement and the military insist she has received due process by an independent court.

    Authorities typically release some prisoners to mark the day when Myanmar declared independence from British rule. However, it was not immediately clear if the military would free any political detainees this time.

    The United States, the European Union and countries such as Britain and Canada, have imposed sanctions on Myanmar's military and individuals deemed to have helped the junta come to power.

    In a further rebuke, the UN Security Council last month adopted its first resolution on Myanmar in 74 years, demanding an end to violence and for the junta to free all political detainees.

    Referring to international pressure, Min Aung Hlaing hit out at what he said were "disruptions from countries and organisations who want to intervene in Myanmar's internal affairs."

    Still, the junta has maintained some international support. The UN Security Council remains split over how to deal with the Myanmar crisis, with China and Russia arguing against strong action. They also both abstained from last month's vote on a resolution, along with India.

    Thailand also hosted regional talks last month to discuss the crisis, including rare international appearances by junta ministers, even as several key members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, vocal in their criticism of the junta, did not attend.

    ASEAN is leading diplomatic peace efforts and Myanmar's generals have been barred from the bloc's high-profile gatherings for failing to honour promises to start talks with opponents linked to Suu Kyi's ousted government.

    RELATED STORIES
    Map of Vietnam. Screenshot taken from Google Maps
    Rescuers try to save Vietnam boy trapped in concrete pile 
    The 10-year boy fell into the narrow open shaft of a concrete pile at a construction site on New Year's Eve
    A passenger wearing a face mask and face shield for protection against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) walks towards a counter in the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Paranaque, Metro Manila, Philippines, January 14, 2021.
    Manila airport scrambles to restore normalcy after power cut
    The ageing Ninoy Aquino international airport was early on Monday handling a maximum 15 arrivals per hour compared to 20 during normal operations
    Ninoy Aquino International Airport aerial view.
    Flights to and from Manila suspended due to technical issues
    A total of 282 flights were either delayed, cancelled or diverted to other regional airports, affecting around 56,000 passengers at Manila's Ninoy Aquino International Airport
    Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi talks during a news conference with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Naypyitaw, Myanmar Sept 6, 2017.
    Court rulings against Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi
    The former leader faces prison sentence over 30 years after she was overthrown in a coup

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher