Myanmar junta hits out at critics, thanks neighbours for help

"We are closely working with neighbouring countries such as China, India, Thailand, Laos and Bangladesh. We will work together for border stability and development," Min Aung Hlaing said in a televised speech from a national day parade in the capital Naypyitaw.

Myanmar has been in chaos since the army took power from Suu Kyi's government on Feb. 1, 2021, detaining her and other officials and responding to pro-democracy protests and dissent with brutal force, displacing hundreds of thousands of people.

While street protests are now rare after bloody crackdowns, the military is involved in almost daily clashes with minority ethnic forces and insecurity has spread to swathes of the country as members of a so-called People's Defence Force have taken up arms to fight for a return to democracy.

Meanwhile, Suu Kyi was convicted of five counts of corruption late last year and jailed for seven more years, wrapping up a marathon of trials condemned internationally as a sham designed to keep the junta's biggest threat at bay amid widespread domestic resistance to its rule.

Suu Kyi is being held in a jail in Naypyitaw in solitary confinement and the military insist she has received due process by an independent court.

Authorities typically release some prisoners to mark the day when Myanmar declared independence from British rule. However, it was not immediately clear if the military would free any political detainees this time.