October 13, 2026

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ASEAN to discuss tackling transboundary haze ahead of November summit

Forest and land fires that have raged for months in Indonesia have in recent weeks caused thick haze in Singapore and in Malaysia

ASEAN to discuss tackling transboundary haze ahead of November summit
ASEAN Council on Petroleum and Energy Vice President Margaretha Thaliharjanti, Ambassador of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar in Manila Ei Ei Tin, Thailand Energy Minister Akanat Promphan, Timor Leste Director General for Regulation of Electricity, Water, and Sanitation Arlinda Maria Do Rosario De Miranda, Vietnam Trade and Industry Minister Viet Son Nguyen, South Korea Director General of Energy Ministry Jeeyoung Kim, Japan Economy Minister Kei Takagi, Philippine Energy Secretary Sharon Garin, China Vice Administrator for National Energy Wang Jianbo, Singapore Energy Minister Tan See Leng, Brunei Energy Minister Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Mohamad Azmi bin Haji Mohd Hanifah, Cambodia State Secretary of Mines and Energy Kao Thearo, Indonesia Alternate SOE Leader Ahmad Amiruddin, Laos Industry and Commerce Vice Minister Akhomdeth Vongsay, Malaysia Energy Minister Dato' Sri Haji Mad Zaidi bin Mohd Karli, ASEAN for Economic Community (ASEC) Deputry Secretary General Satvinder Singh, and ASEAN Centre for Energy (ACE) Executive Director Dato' Ir. Ts. Abdul Razib Dawood pose for a photo after the 23rd ASEAN+3 Ministers on Energy Meeting (23rd AMEM+3), in Pasay City, Metro Manila, Philippines, Oct 8, 2026. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David

Reuters

Published : 13 Oct 2026, 10:37 AM

Updated : 13 Oct 2026, 10:37 AM

Southeast Asian foreign ministers will during a meeting next month seek to tackle the transboundary haze blanketing parts of the region, ASEAN chair the Philippines said on Tuesday.

Forest and land fires that have raged for months in Indonesia have in recent weeks caused thick haze in Singapore and in Malaysia, which closed schools in several states last week after air pollution hit unhealthy levels.

The wildfires, mainly on the islands of Sumatra and Borneo, are Indonesia's most intense in 11 years.

“It's in the agenda," Philippine foreign ministry spokesperson Dominic Xavier Imperial said on Tuesday, referring to the preparatory foreign ministers' meetings in November ahead of the summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

Malaysian Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan on Monday said he would raise the haze issue with ASEAN, noting that the bloc's existing mechanisms to deal with natural disasters did not include haze.

Malaysia has previously offered assistance to Indonesia to combat fires.

Firefighting attempts in many areas were complicated by poor visibility, accessibility issues and a lack of suitable conditions for cloud seeding, Mohamad said, citing discussions with his Indonesian counterpart.

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