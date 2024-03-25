Myanmar's next election may not be nationwide, junta chief says

Military-ruled Myanmar plans to have an election if there is peace and stability in the country but may not be able to hold it nationwide, its top general said, as the junta battles to contain a rebellion on multiple fronts.

The military, which has been in power since a coup three years ago, still planned to return the country to democratic rule, junta chief Min Aung Hlaing told Russia's Tass news agency, according to a transcript of an interview carried by Myanmar's state media.

The generals are facing their biggest challenge since first taking power in the former British colony in 1962, with a youth-led pro-democracy uprising morphing into an armed resistance movement after a lethal crackdown on a wave of protests.

The military has been fighting a resurgence of some of its oldest battles with ethnic minority armies in northern and eastern Myanmar and has been accused by opponents of committing systematic atrocities, which it denies.