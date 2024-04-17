    বাংলা

    Myanmar's ex-leader Suu Kyi moved to house arrest

    Suu Kyi, 78, has been detained by the Myanmar military since it overthrew her government in a 2021 coup

    Reuters
    Published : 17 April 2024, 03:12 AM
    Updated : 17 April 2024, 03:12 AM

    Myanmar's detained former leader and Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi has been moved from prison to house arrest, a spokesperson for the military government told media.

    "Since the weather is extremely hot, it is not only for Aung San Suu Kyi ... For all those, who need necessary precautions, especially elderly prisoners, we are working to protect them from heatstroke," junta spokesperson Major General Zaw Min Tun said in comments reported by four media outlets.

    Zaw Min Tun did not respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

    Suu Kyi, 78, has been detained by the Myanmar military since it overthrew her government in a 2021 coup. She faces 27 years in prison for crimes ranging from treason and bribery to violations of the telecommunications law, charges she denies.

    In February, her son Kim Aris said she was being held in solitary confinement and that she was in good spirits "even if her health is not as good as it was in the past".

    World leaders and pro-democracy activists have repeatedly called for her release.

    A spokesperson for the NUG shadow government called for the unconditional release of Suu Kyi and U Win Myint, Myanmar's ousted president, who has also been moved to house arrest according to the media reports.

    "Moving them from prisons to houses is good, as houses are better than prisons. However, they must be unconditionally freed. They must take full responsibility for the health and security of Aung San Suu Kyi and U Win Myint," spokesperson Kyaw Zaw told Reuters late on Tuesday.

