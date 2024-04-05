Myanmar militias revel after attempted drone attacks on junta's stronghold capital

The National Unity Government (NUG), an alliance of anti-junta groups formed to undermine army rule after a 2021 coup, said "simultaneously executed, coordinated drone attacks" were carried out by its armed affiliate, the People's Defence Forces (PDF), on the military's headquarters and an air force base.

It did not say if the targets were hit but said preliminary reports indicated there were casualties.

Naypyitaw is the seat of power for the military government and home to much of its defence hardware, built in a remote area of central Myanmar two decades ago by the previous junta that ruled for 22years.

"This was a success. This drone attack was long-range and a stronger attack than normal. We have plans to do more," NUG spokesperson Kyaw Zaw said.

"This is a time when the junta is forcing conscription and causing fear for the people. With this attack on their nerve centre, Naypyitaw, we want to highlight that they don't have a safe place."

'BIG STEP FORWARD IN THE REVOLUTION'

The junta has been hit by Western sanctions and is grappling to contain uprisings around the country of 53 million people, while also trying to stabilise a fledgling economy that made big gains during a decade of democracy but wilted after the coup.

Myanmar is locked in a civil war between the military on one side and, on the other, a loose alliance of ethnic minority rebels and a civilian militia movement that emerged in response to the junta's bloody crackdown on anti-coup protests.

The military has been accused by Western governments of systematic atrocities, including executions and torture, and excessive use of air strikes and artillery in civilian areas.