Myanmar fighters target military in drone attacks on capital, anti-junta groups say

A spokesperson for the NUG's armed affiliate in Naypyitaw, the People's Defence Force (PDF) said it carried out Thursday's attack under the instruction of the NUG's defence ministry. It did not provide details of the incident.

Two unofficial, pro-military media outlets, however, said drones were successfully shot down, with no casualties.

NP news, citing an unnamed official, said the drones failed to reach the base but an explosion had occurred, causing some damage at the corner of a runway. A pro-military Telegram channel said seven drones were shot down, without citing sources.

The NUG's defence ministry could not be reached.

Myanmar's ruling general Min Aung Hlaing said in a national address last week that the military was holding power only temporarily and called for unity among the people and military to fight armed groups, which he said had foreign backing and were seeking to destroy the country.

Its military-installed president last year said the country was at risk of breaking apart due to the rebellion.

News outlet Mizzima said, without providing a source, that 16 drones were used to attack the military base and 13 were used in an attack on the air force base.

News website the Irrawaddy quoted a spokesperson for the group credited with operating the drones as saying the junta leader's Naypyitaw residence was also a target, adding "we have plans to do more attacks".

Reuters could not verify the reports.