    বাংলা

    Islamic State claims responsibility for Afghanistan mosque blast

    The blast on Thursday killed at least 11 people during the funeral of the Taliban's provincial deputy governor

    Reuters
    Published : 10 June 2023, 05:46 AM
    Updated : 10 June 2023, 05:46 AM

    Islamic State on Friday claimed responsibility for an explosion inside a mosque in northern Afghanistan the day before, the militant group said in a statement.

    The blast inside a mosque in northern Afghanistan on Thursday killed at least 11 people during the funeral of the Taliban's provincial deputy governor, who died in an attack earlier this week, officials said.

    The Taliban-run Ministry of Interior said that more than 30 people were also injured in the blast in Badakhshan, a province in the far north that shares borders with China and Tajikistan.

    A former police commander of northern Baghlan province, Safiullah Samim, was among the dead, according to a statement offering condolences from another police chief, Najibullah Badakhshi.

    Ashraf Nael, a resident of Faizabad, said he was in a nearby court building when he heard a blast at around 11:00 am (0630 GMT), muffled by the mosque walls, before many ambulances rushed towards the scene.

    Islamic State militants claimed responsibility for a car bomb on Tuesday that killed Badakhshan's deputy governor.

    The Taliban administration has been carrying out raids against members of Islamic State, which has claimed several major attacks in urban centres.

    The Islamic State group has targeted Taliban administration officials, and claimed the killing of the governor of northern Balkh province in an attack in March.

    RELATED STORIES
    File photo: Aftermath of a crowded market following a bomb attack in Afghanistan's north-eastern Badakhshan province.
    Afghanistan blast during funeral of deputy governor kills 11
    The Taliban-run Ministry of Interior said more than 30 people have been injured
    Representative image
    Car bomb kills Afghan deputy governor
    Nissar Ahmad Ahmadi, with his driver, has been killed and six civilians were injured in the incident
    A UNICEF logo is pictured outside their offices in Geneva, Switzerland, Jan 30, 2017.
    UNICEF concern over report of aid group ban from Afghan education
    UNICEF's spokesperson said they are deeply concerned that over 500,000 children could lose out on education if organisations are excluded from projects
    Child dies, taking death toll from Ashulia gas cylinder warehouse blast to four
    Child dies, taking Ashulia gas cylinder blast toll to 4
    Sohag, the nine-year-old son of blast victim Shariful Islam, succumbed to his burn injuries

    Opinion

    An exhibition to get some food for thought
    Takir Hossain
    Save our planet: #BeatPlasticPollution
    Tasneem Hossain
    Kosovo violence gives NATO, Europe an unwanted crisis
    Peter Apps
    Henry Kissinger at 100: controversial policymaker and brilliant scholar
    Syed Badrul Ahsan