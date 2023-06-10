Islamic State claims responsibility for Afghanistan mosque blast

Ashraf Nael, a resident of Faizabad, said he was in a nearby court building when he heard a blast at around 11:00 am (0630 GMT), muffled by the mosque walls, before many ambulances rushed towards the scene.

Islamic State militants claimed responsibility for a car bomb on Tuesday that killed Badakhshan's deputy governor.

The Taliban administration has been carrying out raids against members of Islamic State, which has claimed several major attacks in urban centres.

The Islamic State group has targeted Taliban administration officials, and claimed the killing of the governor of northern Balkh province in an attack in March.