    বাংলা

    Sri Lanka resumes bailout discussions with IMF, finance ministry says

    Discussions with the multilateral lender started in April under former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa

    Reuters
    Published : 30 July 2022, 04:46 AM
    Updated : 30 July 2022, 04:46 AM

    Sri Lanka has resumed technical discussions with the International Monetary Fund on a potential bailout after a new government took office, the finance ministry said on Friday.

    Discussions with the multilateral lender started in April under former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. The Sri Lankan government hopes to secure an Extended Fund Facility (EFF) - which would be conditional on making economic reforms - to help battle the worst economic crisis since independence in 1948.

    Ranil Wickremesinghe was appointed as president after Rajapaksa was ousted on July 13 by a popular uprising following months of severe shortages of fuel, food and medicines.

    Wickremesinghe, who served six terms as prime minister, also hopes to restructure Sri Lanka's debt.

    The talks with IMF were highly successful and Sri Lanka is working with advisers to reach consensus on a deal with creditors, the government said.

    The South Asian nation of 22 million has $12 billion overseas debt with private creditors. It defaulted on a bond payment earlier this year and is struggling to pay for imports of basic goods.

    RELATED STORIES
    Crisis-hit Pakistan's army chief seeks US help in quick release of IMF funds
    Pak army chief seeks US help in fast release of IMF funds
    Islamabad and the IMF reached an agreement earlier this month to pave the way for the release of a tranche of $1.17bn
    World Bank has no new financing plans for crisis-hit Sri Lanka
    World Bank has no new financing plans for Sri Lanka
    The lender says it will not make any such plans until the island nation has an adequate macroeconomic policy framework in place
    Sri Lanka parliament extends emergency amid continued crisis
    Sri Lanka parliament extends emergency
    It approved the extension of a state of emergency for a month, a lawmaker said, in a bid to get a grip on a political and economic crisis
    Pakistan court hands power to ousted premier Khan's ally in key province
    Pakistan court hands power to Khan's ally in Punjab
    The federal minister for information says ‘the decision has not been accepted by the people and they will take action about the matter

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher