India will buy oil from all sources who offer the 'lowest possible prices': oil minister

India will buy oil from all sources that offer it at the "lowest possible prices", the country's oil minister told broadcaster ET Now on Wednesday.

India has been buying crude oil from Russia, which is now its top oil supplier, at discounted prices since the west imposed import curbs following its invasion of Ukraine last year.

"We are very clear in our minds that we will buy oil from wherever we can get it as long as it is delivered to our point of importation at our ports at the lowest possible price," Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said.