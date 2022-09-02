    বাংলা

    Sri Lanka court allows former finance minister Basil Rajapaksa to travel overseas

    The former finance minister is allowed to travel overseas until Jan 15, 2023

    Sri Lanka's highest court has allowed former finance minister Basil Rajapaksa to travel overseas until Jan 15, anti-corruption body Transparency International Sri Lanka said on Friday.

    "Court allowed Basil Rajapaksa to travel overseas upon a request made by his counsel seeking permission to go for medical check-ups. He is supposed to return by 15th January 2023," said Transparency International, which had sought a ban on his travels.

