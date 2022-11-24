School's out: Pakistan floods raise education fears for millions

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, fears are growing over the availability of funds and other help to repair or rebuild schools following the flooding, with education advocates and teachers concerned about the prospect of more school dropouts.

"The disaster has seriously disturbed the reading, writing and learning skills of the children while they remained away from their books," said Adnan Khan, a teacher at the Government Primary School Bair, which Bibi attended before the inundation.

'SCHOOL IS THE ONLY HOPE'

While the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has managed to establish makeshift tent schools to educate children whose classrooms were destroyed by the flooding, local activists and teachers say there is a lack of space and basic facilities.

The tent in Lagan Khar village - set up by Sarhad Rural Support Programme, an NGO - is too small to accommodate all of the pupils, and lacks electricity, water, bathrooms and heating.

Khan, the teacher, said the latter in particular was a concern with temperatures falling in winter. He worried that a lack of heat would make it impossible for children to continue to learn in the tent throughout December.

About 20 of the damaged school's 60 pupils have not returned since the tent was erected in late October, said fellow teacher Sher Ali, amid concerns in the community that many children in the poverty-hit area would ultimately drop out of education.

Gulab Khan, a 50-year-old labourer, said most of the children who had left school were helping their families to eke out a living in the aftermath of the floods - from grazing livestock to collecting firewood for cooking and heating homes.

"School is the only hope for both parents and children of the village," said Gulab Khan, whose three children attend the Government Primary School Bair. He urged the local education authority to organise funding for a new building.

Zubair Torwali, head of local NGO Idara Baraye Taleem-o-Taraqi (IBT), said it was "unfortunate" that only the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC) had so far helped to repair schools, roads and bridges in the area.

The provincial government has done nothing to-date, he said.

"The situation is worrisome for us because the agency (SDC) plans to pack up at the end of November after completing its work and no other organisation so far has extended a hand for the rehabilitation of schools," Torwali said.