Hasina emphasises regional connectivity in meeting with Jaishankar

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has emphasised regional connectivity through road and water transport in her meeting with India’s External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar during her New Delhi visit.
Jaishankar called on Hasina at ITC Maurya hotel on Monday afternoon following her arrival earlier in the day on the four-day trip with trade, energy, water sharing and the Rohingya crisis also among the key agendas of her meetings with Indian officials.
Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen told the media regional connectivity topped the issues discussed in the meeting with Jaishankar. “Our priority should be the projects that can be taken for the welfare of India, Bhutan, Nepal, Bangladesh and other countries in the region,” he quoted her as saying.
He said the delay in implementing the Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal, or BBIN motor vehicles corridor and other projects were discussed in the meeting, along with proposals to allow Bhutan and Nepal to use Bangladesh’s ports.
Besides physical connectivity, Masud said, Hasina and Jaishankar discussed power grid connectivity, through which the BBIN countries can share electricity. “The Indian foreign minister was optimistic about the issue. Our prime minister agreed with him.”
Hasina expressed concern that the rising conflicts in Myanmar’s Rakhine may hurt the hopes of repatriating the Rohingya refugees to their homeland. Bangladesh has protested against repeated airspace violation and firing from Myanmar in recent weeks as the military-rebel fighting has raged.
Jaishankar said India noticed the issue and believes it is not good for any side, according to Masud.
Hasina and Jaishankar discussed increasing cooperation to tackle the crisis stemming from the Russia-Ukraine war.
Masud said Dhaka urged New Delhi to inform Bangladesh before banning export of products so that the government can take steps in advance.
After the meeting with Jaishankar, Hasina visited the shrine of Sufi saint Nizamuddin Auliya.
Both sides are expected to sign several agreements, including one on interim sharing of the Kushiyara river water, following talks between Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on Tuesday.
The prime minister will also call on President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar, according to the official schedule.
Masud said Dhaka will discuss with New Delhi procurement of oil from India if they have excess as the country was importing from Russia despite Western sanctions. Bangladesh is also trying to import Russian oil.
“The main discussions will be held tomorrow [Tuesday]. We’ve just flagged those today [Monday],” said the foreign secretary.