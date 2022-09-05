Hasina emphasises regional connectivity in meeting with Jaishankar

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has emphasised regional connectivity through road and water transport in her meeting with India’s External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar during her New Delhi visit.

Jaishankar called on Hasina at ITC Maurya hotel on Monday afternoon following her arrival earlier in the day on the four-day trip with trade, energy, water sharing and the Rohingya crisis also among the key agendas of her meetings with Indian officials.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen told the media regional connectivity topped the issues discussed in the meeting with Jaishankar. “Our priority should be the projects that can be taken for the welfare of India, Bhutan, Nepal, Bangladesh and other countries in the region,” he quoted her as saying.

He said the delay in implementing the Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal, or BBIN motor vehicles corridor and other projects were discussed in the meeting, along with proposals to allow Bhutan and Nepal to use Bangladesh’s ports.

Besides physical connectivity, Masud said, Hasina and Jaishankar discussed power grid connectivity, through which the BBIN countries can share electricity. “The Indian foreign minister was optimistic about the issue. Our prime minister agreed with him.”