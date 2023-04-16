Indian gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, brother shot dead, 3 arrested

Asad was killed along with Ghulam, both of whom were wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case of Prayagraj. Each of them carried a reward of Rs 500,000 on their heads. The police said that foreign-made weapons were recovered following the shootout.



KILLERS FACED MANY CASES, FAMILIES SAY THEY WERE NOT IN TOUCH



Lovelesh Tewari had previously been to jail. He occasionally visited his family in Banda and had been there five to six days ago, the father said.



"He is my son. We saw the incident on TV. We are not aware of the actions of Lovelesh, nor do we have anything to do with this. He never lived here, nor was he involved in our family affairs. He did not tell us anything. He came here five to six days ago. We had not been on talking terms with him for years. There is already a case registered against him. He was jailed in that case," Yagya Tiwari, Lovelesh's father, said.



"He doesn't work. He was a drug addict. We have four children. We have nothing to say about this," Yagya Tiwari added.



Sunny has 14 cases registered against him, and has been on the run since being declared a history-sheeter. His father is dead, and he left home after selling off his share of the ancestral property. Sunny has not visited his family, his mother and brother, in the last five years. His brother runs a tea stall.



"He used to wander around and did no work. We live separately and don't know how he became a criminal. We have no idea about the incident," Pintu Singh, Sunny's brother, said.



The third shooter, Arun, had left home as a child. His name appeared in connection with the murder of a policeman on a train in 2010, sources said. He worked at a factory in Delhi.