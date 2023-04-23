    বাংলা

    India home minister challenges account of 2019 deadly attack on military convoy

    The then-Jammu and Kashmir governor alleged that paramilitary personnel were denied air transport and were made to travel by road amid intelligence failures to detect a threat

    Reuters
    Published : 23 April 2023, 07:46 AM
    Updated : 23 April 2023, 07:46 AM

    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has nothing to hide concerning a deadly attack on a military convoy in Kashmir in 2019, India's home minister said.

    Earlier this month, Satya Pal Malik, the then-Jammu and Kashmir governor, alleged that paramilitary personnel were denied air transport and were made to travel by road amid intelligence failures to detect a threat.

    Malik informed Modi that the attack was a failure on the government's part but was asked to stay silent, he told local news outlet the Wire.

    Home Minister Amit Shah, speaking in a roundtable discussion on the India Today TV programme, said the credibility of the comments needed to be questioned.

    "I would surely tell the people of the country that the Bharatiya Janata Party government has done nothing that needs to be hidden," he said.

    His comments are the government's first response to Malik's allegations.

    A suicide bomber rammed a car into a bus carrying Indian paramilitary police in Kashmir on February 14, 2019, killing 40 of them in the deadliest attack in decades on security forces in the disputed region and raising tensions with arch foe Pakistan.

    The Pakistan-based Islamist militant group Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) claimed responsibility for the attack.

    Kashmir is a Muslim-majority region at the heart of decades of hostility between nuclear-armed India and Pakistan. The neighbours both rule parts of the region while claiming the entire territory as theirs.

    RELATED STORIES
    Delegates ride in a buggy at G20 finance officials meeting venue near Bengaluru, India, Feb 22, 2023.
    Pakistan condemns India's decision to hold G20 meetings in Kashmir
    "India's irresponsible move is the latest in a series of self serving measures to perpetuate its illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir," a Pakistan foreign ministry statement said
    Kashmir Valley, Sept. 7, 2019. Fighting between the Indian Army and militants threatened to heighten hostilities in the disputed region, where near-daily skirmishes have raged for weeks. The New York Times
    Gunmen kill 5 Indian soldiers in Kashmir
    Grenades were also likely thrown at the Indian army vehicle in the Rajouri sector of the disputed Himalayan region, causing it to catch fire
    FILE PHOTO: A female employee works on her computer in her office in Bangalore, India on May 20, 2008
    As India's population booms, where are its working women?
    Women have been dropping out of the workforce even at a time of strong growth in Asia's third-biggest economy
    India's Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel stand guard on the banks of Dal Lake, a famous tourist attraction, in Srinagar May 26, 2022.
    India defends G20 Kashmir venue
    Kashmir is claimed in full but ruled in part by the two nuclear-armed neighbours who have fought two of three wars over control of the region

    Opinion

    A tribute to sculptor Syed Abdullah Khalid
    Takir Hossain
    Adoption: a heavenly bliss
    Tasneem Hossain
    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury
    The light of Easter
    Syed Badrul Ahsan