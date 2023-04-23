India home minister challenges account of 2019 deadly attack on military convoy

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has nothing to hide concerning a deadly attack on a military convoy in Kashmir in 2019, India's home minister said.

Earlier this month, Satya Pal Malik, the then-Jammu and Kashmir governor, alleged that paramilitary personnel were denied air transport and were made to travel by road amid intelligence failures to detect a threat.

Malik informed Modi that the attack was a failure on the government's part but was asked to stay silent, he told local news outlet the Wire.